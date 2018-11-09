Mustafa Ranalawala opens Real Property Management Accord in Richmond Hill

Mustafa Ranalawala recently opened Real Property Management Accord to service clients in Richmond Hill, Ont. and the surrounding areas.

Ranalawala has been associated with the residential property management business since 2013.

“Property management is a very demanding, service-oriented, 24/7 business. I am hoping to capture clients who are looking for a loyal organization to partner with,” says Ranalawala.

During his first year of operation, Ranalawala plans to add 30 properties to his firm’s portfolio.

“Mustafa has the drive and focus to provide exceptional customer service and support to property owners and tenants,” says Kap Hiroti, managing director at Real Property Management. “With increasing demand for professional property management services in the GTA, the Real Property Management Accord office is poised for success.”

Real Property Management is the largest residential property management company in North America, with more than 300 locations throughout North America.