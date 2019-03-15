Mulholland Ross Real Estate Group has donated $20,000 to local charities in North York, Ont. as part of 100 Homes To Help, an initiative developed by Peter Mulholland, Ora Ross and the Mulholland Ross Group. They researched local charities, selecting four that have a solid grassroots connection to the North York community, and then decided to let the community determine how to disburse the money by inviting the public to vote for their favourite charity.

Despite falling a bit short of the 100 homes goal, the team went forward with the donations.

Shine Bright/Maddie’s Project received $2,000. It’s a grassroots group that supports access to help for teens. It is currently working closely with Skylark, a group that provides instant access to a therapist without the need of showing a health card. When a child feels they need to talk to someone, that someone is there.

Abuse Hurts received $3,000. When he was nine-years-old, Scott Elliot found a newborn baby, Lisa Hill, in the bushes beside his home in the middle of winter. Now he and Hill have joined forces with Abuse Hurts to promote a change in legislation that would permit safe havens so no baby needs to be left in the bushes on a cold winter’s night again.

The St. Johns Ambulance Therapy Dog program received a $5,000 donation, and the North York Harvest Food Bank was given $10,000.

“North York is a vibrant community. We, as a team, felt that we wanted to support the culture of North York and the folks who are contributing to it. Community building is extremely important to us,” says Ross.