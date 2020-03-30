The mother-daughter realty team of Sandy Bodnar and Rayissa Palmer collected 150 pairs of good-quality shoes recently in the 24th annual Ron White Shoe Drive. This is their fifth time participating in the largest shoe drive in Canada. Donations of footwear for men, women and children are distributed to charitable organizations in the Greater Toronto Area, assisting individuals, families and jobseekers who are struggling to make ends meet. Since 1996, this drive has collected more than 40,000 pairs of shoes for those in need.

“Through the help of our clients, family, friends and co-workers, we are going to be able to help 150 people,” says Palmer. “We are delighted to support these local charities: CAMH’s Gifts of Light, New Circles Glow and Dress for Success Toronto.”

On Valentine’s Day, Bodnar and Palmer, who are with Sutton Group – Old Mill Realty, dropped off their baskets and bags at Ron White’s corporate office and were greeted by White in person. Each year, he enlists international celebrities such as Vanessa Williams, Celine Dion and Eric McCormick to donate shoes and raise awareness of the drive.

Another event close to the Realtors’ hearts is the Caledon Community Services Home for the Holidays Gala. This is the second year in a row that the mother-daughter duo created a custom piece for the auction.

“This time we created two oversized Christmas wreaths that went for auction to raise funds for Caledon Community Services,” says Palmer. One was named ‘Sugar Plum Fairy’ as it featured all kinds of sweet treats on it in glass and ornaments. The other we created was called the Maison Bird and featured a painted birdhouse by Sandy. Our wreaths were auctioned off.”