More than 10,000 real estate and industry professionals attended TREB’s 19th annual Realtor Quest, Canada’s largest real estate conference and trade show. Guests came from across Canada, the U.S. and around the globe. The event included a record 275 trade show exhibitors, featured presentations, a new TREB Central information area, an Innovation Hub, an RQ Pop-Up Shop featuring Realtor Store specials, plus more than 20 professional development sessions and several other attractions.

At TREB’s Spring Annual Meeting, more than 600 TREB members saw a special torch ceremony to kick off TREB’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

A real estate symposium included a discussion on “Housing as a Product” with George Carras, founder and CEO of R-Labs. Guests also took in a panel discussion on some of the complex and controversial issues facing the industry, including the future of brokerages, the future of MLS systems and the future of associations. There was also a keynote address by Stefan Swanepoel of T3 Sixty.

Featured speakers included digital marketing expert Gary Vaynerchuk, Carl Carter Jr., Rob Andress, Rob Hahn and Marc Saltzman. A WomanUP! panel session included Tami Bonnell, Sherry Chris, Sara Sutachan and Debra Trappen.

The next Realtor Quest will be held May 27 and 28, 2020.