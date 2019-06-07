Keller Williams recently appointed KW Urbain Montreal broker Marie-France Vachon as a KW cultural ambassador. She is only the second Canadian associate in 2019 to earn this lifetime appointment and the first Quebec broker to be granted the title.

KW Urbain opened in downtown Montreal in 2013 and was the first Keller Williams brokerage in the province. Vachon has been with the brokerage since it launched.

The company bestows the title of cultural ambassador on associates who are nominated by their peers and who “embodies, lives and models the culture of Keller Williams at an extraordinary level,” the company says.

“You cannot imagine how thrilled we all are at KW Urbain that Marie-France is being recognized because she truly serves as a cultural model for others.” says KW Urbain operating partner Anne St Dennis. “She understood from day one that culture is at the forefront of everything we do and, given this is already her second nature, she has helped contribute to the successful lives of many associates.”

Vachon has been in the real estate industry for 32 years. She has been a member of KW Urbain’s Associate Leadership Council (ALC) since its inception. The ALC is made up of the top 20 per cent in sales and its members are actively involved in leadership decisions that drive the productivity, profitability and cultural activities of the company, it says.

Vachon is also being recognized for her many volunteer activities, including developing and offering tailor-made real estate training to associates in KW offices across Quebec. She has also helped to spearhead RED Day in Montreal, an annual event when Keller Williams associates give back to their communities.

Vachon served for 13 years on the Board of Directors of the Greater Montreal Real Estate Board, as well as many board committees and task forces.