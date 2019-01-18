Independent real estate agency Propria, in Rosemont, Montreal, has joined the Royal LePage network under the name Royal LePage Urbain. The agency has close to 20 real estate brokers under the leadership of Nicolas Roverselli and Yvan Dupas. They are also assisted by Joey Di Renzo, an experienced real estate broker, in their client presentations and representation with collaborating brokers.

Born in Montreal to French and Québécois parents, Roverselli grew up in the real estate world. He spent most of his childhood in the South of France, where his parents owned real estate agencies. By the age of 17, he was already involved in real estate transactions. At 22, he returned to Montreal and became a certified real estate broker. In 2005, he opened his first agency in Plateau Mont-Royal with his colleague Yvan Dupas, under the name Plateau immobilier, which changed its name to Propria in 2016 to broaden its reach in the Montreal area.

“Royal LePage offers versatility in all market segments, and is especially trusted in the luxury market, which is essential in the niche that my agency is targeting,” says Roverselli. “To ensure that my business reaches its full potential and that our customers receive the best technology and home protection, I have decided to join a growing banner that offers everything under one roof.”