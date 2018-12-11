More than $15,300 was raised for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at the sixth annual Raise the Roof for Shelter fundraising event, hosted by the Modern Real Estate team with Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty in Victoria.

Organizers Saira Waters, Tasha Medve and Lindsay Block-Glass surpassed their fundraising goal. In just three hours they broke their existing fundraising record via donations at the door, a silent auction, a draw and offering guests the opportunity to buy a pair of John Fluevog shoes (the event space host), with 50 per cent of the price donated back to the cause.

The funds were donated to four local women’s shelters: Sooke Transition House, Victoria Women’s Transition House, Margaret Laurence House and The Cridge Centre for the Family.

“We had our best year and largest turnout yet, with 150 guests attending to show their generous support of women and children seeking safety and lives free from abuse in our community,” says Waters. “A representative from one of our beneficiaries shared how much their donations are appreciated and the change they create in the lives of those walking away from violence. It was very powerful and inspirational.”