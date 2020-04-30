The Ontario Regional Technology & Information Systems (ORTIS) and the Ontario Collective (OC) have launched their combined MLS system on the new Matrix 360 platform. The corporations serve 21 Realtor associations with a combined membership of more than 14,000 Realtors.

Trevor Schmidt, who most recently served as the interim CEO of the Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors, has been named project manager for the system.

“We’re very excited to have Trevor on board as we continue to strengthen and grow our regional MLS system,” says Brad Johnstone, chair of ORTIS. “Trevor brings 12 years of real estate association experience where he was the IT manager introducing new technologies to the organization and its membership, before becoming the COO.”

Allison McLure has been retained to develop a regional professional standards, discipline and arbitration framework for consideration by the ORTIS member associations. She previously worked as legal counsel to CREA for 12 years.

“Combining the Ontario Collective and the ORTIS MLS systems isn’t just about data and technology – co-operation and professionalism are equally important,” says Steve Dickie, OC chair. “In every member survey, professionalism comes back as one of the highest priorities for boards to address. Allison will provide us with a framework member associations can implement to help ensure that on our system all Realtors are providing consumers with the highest standards of service they expect and deserve.”

On April 1, ORTIS began the soft launch of its regional MLS system. All member associations now have access to the combined system.

The corporations say five additional real estate boards will soon be accessible via IntraMatrix: Cornwall and District Real Estate Board, Ottawa Real Estate Board, Sudbury Real Estate Board, Renfrew County Real Estate Board and the Rideau St. Lawrence Real Estate Board. The existing data integration with the Hamilton-Burlington Association of Realtors will continue.