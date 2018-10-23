Century 21 Green Realty of Mississauga, Ont. hosted its second annual Easter Seals golf tournament in Caledon recently. The tournament raised more than $25,000 for Easter Seals.

“The opportunities that Easter Seals provides to kids are truly life changing,” says Lakhvir Randhawa, owner of Century 21 Green Realty. “One of the messages I continue to hear from participants is that they are inspired to see how these camps shape children’s lives. We plan to host this golf tournament every year and each year we want to increase our donations.”

The event attracted 140 golfers during the day and 200 guests for dinner.

Easter Seals’ camps allow children to make lifelong friends and to discover their true abilities. Since 1979, Century 21 Canada has raised more than $10.4 million in support of local Easter Seals organizations.