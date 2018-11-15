The third annual Cliff Barron’s Great Pumpkin Giveaway was another success for Halloween enthusiasts and the United Way. Cliff Barron, a sales rep with Sutton Group – Summit Realty in Mississauga, Ont., purchased a load of 200 pumpkins weighing approximately 1,500 pounds and gave them away by donation before Halloween. Families stopped by a Milton, Ont. park to choose the perfect pumpkin for jack-o’-lanterns and pies, enjoy a scarecrow display and snap photos at the cut-out photo booth.

With public donations and a contribution from Barron, the event raised $500 for the United Way of Halton & Hamilton.