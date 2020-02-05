The Mississauga Real Estate Board and iNCOM Web and e-Marketing Solutions have partnered to allow members “substantial savings” with iNCOM’s online marketing technology.

iNCOM says it is one of the largest real estate website and online marketing providers in Canada and has been serving salespeople and brokerages for more than 15 years. Its suite of features is designed to maximize lead generation and conversion, while minimizing the amount of work salespeople and brokers must do manually, the company says.

“Buyers and sellers can experience the most user-friendly website with the most interactive map search and cutting edge tools to quickly and easily search for properties meeting their specific search criteria in their preferred neighbourhoods,” says the board in a release. “Clients are engaged and relationships nurtured every step of the way.”