The Mississauga Real Estate Board (MREB) and BrokerBay have created a strategic alliance that the board says is the first of its kind in Canada. BrokerBay offers a front-desk system for the management of appointments, 3D virtual showings, offers, communications, analytics and more in a secure, cloud-based solution. It is currently used by more than 26,000 agents in Ontario.

“Today’s agents and brokerages require modern systems that are responsive to today’s mobile-friendly environment, simplifying and expediting front-desk management,” says Asha Singh, president of MREB. “Our partnership adds to our long list of value-added services we provide to our members. Leveraging the size of our board allows our member brokerages to benefit from this innovative technology at a more competitive price.”

Costa Ntoukas, CEO of BrokerBay, says, “It’s BrokerBay’s mission to modernize traditional office systems and to empower the next generation of brokerages and agents. The system reduces administrator workload, (and) provides impressive brokerage analytics and comprehensive audit trails.”

Ntoukas says agents are fully connected with the company’s “state-of-the-art” mobile app.

The BrokerBay team also released its new MLS integrated 3D Virtual Interactive Showing platform recently. “Our clients can now offer the most advanced, user-friendly and collaborative 3D showing experience on their listings,” says Michael Gruenstein, director of sales.

“We are excited about our new partnership and look forward to working with MREB brokerages.”