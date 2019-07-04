By Susan Doran

When real estate sales rep Lisa McCormack tells clients that she and her team are ready to jump for them, she means it literally.

“We love what we do and we’d love to jump for you,” is Team McCormack’s motto and trademark. To promote this enthusiastic maxim, McCormack posts photos on social media in which she is jumping for – and often with – clients, celebrating everything from a new listing to closing a deal.

A leaping Realtor is an unusual image to include in marketing materials, let alone to see in person. It must elicit some double takes. And apparently there are occasional clients (grumpy ones, presumably) who decline McCormack’s invitation to join in the jumping.

She takes it in stride. After all, her marketing has helped make her one of the most recognizable faces in the community of Miramichi, N.B., located about an hour and a half north of Moncton. The benefits of jumping are clearly not lost on Leaping Lisa. (Not to be presumptuous, but it seems reasonable to assume that this must be her local nickname, whether or not she’s aware of it.)

“It adds fun and excitement,” says McCormack, who’s with Re/Max 3000. “Kids love it. It gets everyone laughing.”

As her upbeat motto indicates, she is unyieldingly positive. A top producer with a recent Re/Max Lifetime Achievement Award under her belt, she leads a four-person team and has over 15 years of real estate experience.

Born and raised in Miramichi, known as one of the “most Irish cities in Canada,” McCormack was fortunate to have what she refers to as “a magical childhood.” She married her high school sweetheart. They waited decades to have a child and then along came Chance. Now 5, he’s grown to be an enthusiastic jumper in his own right. And he has his own little business card, proclaiming him to be the toughest negotiator in town.

A self-proclaimed “country mouse,” McCormack is content being a big fish in a small pond. She once headed to the Greater Toronto Area with plans to live there for a year, but only lasted three months.

She’s at home in Miramichi, with its mining, forestry and fishing focused economy (about half the sport catch of Atlantic salmon in North America is landed on the Miramichi River) and housing that is more affordable than in many other parts of the country.

“A lot of people call us from the Toronto area. When we tell them a home’s price, they go, ‘Really? Is it liveable?’” McCormack laughs.

Her situation and success are not guarantees against heartache. Last year she lost her father to brain disease. A few days after he died, McCormack was asked to write a chapter for a book project being put together by motivational speaker Paula Morand (who McCormack knew via a women’s network) and branding expert Victoria Craig.

“I’d never authored anything, except for writing in my journals,” McCormack says. “But Paula suggested I write it as a tribute to my dad, and I really liked the idea.”

Titled Carpe Diem and launched last spring, the inspirational anthology contains chapters written by 24 different women. It became the No. 1 best seller on the Amazon Kindle list in the self-help category.

In her own chapter, McCormack describes her close relationship with her father and how she has applied what she learned from him to her business and personal life.

She credits him for instilling her strong, compassionate work ethic (“My first introduction to sales as a young girl was watching my dad sell his Christmas trees…He didn’t work for his personal gain, but rather to give to others.”)

Her supersized positivity can also at least partially be attributed to her upbringing. But it’s a personal choice too, in her opinion.

“How is it possible that someone could have such a wonderful life, no hardship, no broken heart or tears? Well, of course this is not the case,” she writes in Carpe Diem. “We can choose happiness, and we can choose positivity.

“….I realized how deeply this philosophy is ingrained in me when we were told that my father was not going to regain consciousness…My first feeling was devastation. Then I was overwhelmed with gratitude for having had him as a father.”

McCormack explains to REM that positivity comes naturally to her by now. “I worked on it. I take self improvement and motivational courses, do an annual vision board. I’ve trained myself to be this way.”

This is so much the case that’s it’s become a joke with various extended family members, she says. Over a decade ago, she went so far as to walk over hot coals during a Tony Robbins conference.

“I felt the heat but it didn’t hurt. You move fast and are so focused. It does inspire you to know you can do anything you set your mind to.”

Along with remaining positive, her tips for success include:

Never focus on your paycheque. Focus on making your clients happy and the paycheques will come.

Stay in touch with past clients.

Don’t be distracted by what others are doing. Stay focused on your own goals.

Don’t be afraid of rejection or of asking for business.

Set limits. Put your personal things first.

In regard to the latter tip, she tries to take Sundays off as a family day. And she factors vacation time into her schedule and involves the family in her business activities wherever possible.

“You need that support in real estate,” she says, adding that the rejection inherent in the business means it’s important to be mindful of self-care.

For personal growth, McCormack believes it’s important to figure out your “why,” meaning what it is that drives you and helps you impact others in a positive way.

She’s discovered that for her, it’s love.

Seeing as even her business motto about jumping for clients contains the word not once, but twice, that insight should come as no surprise.