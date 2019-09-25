The Melody May team in Pointe-Claire, Que. raised $3,070 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at the team’s second annual Car Wash for Shelter recently.

A team of 25 volunteers washed and shined 75 cars. Although the weather wasn’t the best, the pouring rain held off until the end of the day.

“I am proud of how each and every member of my team stepped up and fully embraced the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, making it as near and dear to their hearts as it is to my own,” says May. “They worked tirelessly to ensure that we executed a seamless and successful event.”

Past and current residents of the West Island Women’s Shelter dropped by to assist. “The impact of their presence was humbling and reinforced the reasons why we continue to do all we can to help those in our community who need safe shelter from domestic violence,” says May.