Melodie Walsh, a sales rep with Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty, was recently honoured with the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors Volunteer Award.

KWAR’s Volunteer Award is presented annually to a Realtor who has shown commitment and dedication to the association and within the community.

“Melodie exemplifies the kind of camaraderie that is so vital to being both a good Realtor and a good person,” says KWAR president Colleen Koehler. “Whether it is through her volunteerism in the community or at the association, Melodie brings her special blend of friendliness, compassion and humour to everything she does.”

Walsh has been a member of KWAR since 1988. Her volunteerism includes serving on dozens of KWAR’s committees over the years. In the community she has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, the Canadian National Institute for the Blind and most notably with Hospice Waterloo for the past 14 years, where she has contributed hundreds of hours.

Alexandra Allen, co-ordinator of Volunteers for Hospice of Waterloo Region says, “Melodie is super committed, compassionate and has a big heart. We could not do what we do without volunteers like Melodie Walsh. On behalf of all of us at Hospice of Waterloo, I wish to congratulate her on this very well-deserved award.”

