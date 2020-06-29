Engel & Völkers has opened a brokerage in downtown Kamloops, B.C. under the leadership of Matt Town and Chris Town. It will serve the communities of Kamloops, Sun Peaks and Shuswap.

The brothers have 12 years of experience selling real estate in the local market. Matt Town has served four years on the Board of Directors for the Kamloops and District Real Estate Association.

“As an expanding, international destination, now is the right time to bring Engel & Völkers services to the Kamloops market,” says Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Matt and Chris are industry experts with a history of providing local expertise, combined with their deep commitment to the community. These are the qualities we look for in our license partners. Their desire to elevate the home selling and buying experience is a perfect match for our service approach that’s unique to Engel & Völkers.”

“Kamloops is capturing domestic and international interest as a desirable place to live with its recreational amenities, proximity to Sun Peaks ski resort and four season climate,” says Matt.

Located where the North and South Thompson rivers meet, Kamloops offers a mix of diverse real estate for both urbanites and rural dwellers, the company says. The city core has numerous multifamily estates, townhouses and single-family homes, while quiet acreages with large lots can be found in the Thompson Nicola Regional District surrounding the city. Migrants from the Lower Mainland are drawn to the city’s hot and dry summers. Known for its small-town feel, four-season recreational amenities and affordability, Kamloops is home to the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL and has recently emerged as a winery destination with the opening of several new vineyards in the area.