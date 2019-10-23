Ashi Mathur has joined Toronto-based real estate investment firm Marlin Spring as president, effective immediately. His appointment was announced by CEO Ben Bakst.

Mathur has more than 25 years investment banking and the real estate industry experience and comes to Marlin Spring from BMO Capital Markets, where he held various executive positions including deputy head of investment banking, head of North American real estate, CEO of BRE Private Equity Fund and chair of BMO Capital Markets Merchant Bank. He also served on BMO Capital Markets’ Executive Committee that established the strategic direction and had oversight of the Investment Banking and Trading Products groups.

“We are delighted that Ashi Mathur has joined our company,” says Bakst. “His deep commitment to the real estate industry and his extensive capital markets and management experience will benefit us as we continue to pursue our growth ambitions in the North American markets. His considerable management experience further strengthens our fully integrated real estate platform, to further solidify the institutionalization of Marlin Spring.”

As president, Mathur joins Marlin Spring’s Management Committee, which has oversight of the firm’s overall operations. His primary focus is to lead the company’s corporate strategy initiatives as it aims to expand its North American multifamily and development business and pursue new asset classes by way of acquisitions, strategic partnerships and joint ventures, the company says. He will also focus on expanding the company’s financing sources by deepening the company’s existing relationships, as well as evaluating alternatives with institutional investors, private equity investors and public markets.

Marlin Spring strategically acquires, develops, constructs and repositions residential assets throughout North America. Since 2013, Marlin Spring has acquired over 30 residential projects, consisting of 8,800 residential units that are currently in various stages of development, construction, repositioning and completion across Canada and the United States.