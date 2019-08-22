By Alex Camelio

Think about emotion rather than logic when you write a headline to a blog or an ad. Speak to the emotional side of the brain. You already know emotion sells homes – if someone falls in love with a house when they walk in the door, they’re more likely to overlook negatives.

Instead of “Come see this four-bedroom three-bath home, 2,500 square feet on a corner lot” – which gives facts that appeal to the logical side of the brain – you could write something like this instead to appeal to the emotional response: “Walk into your new home and out into the lush backyard of this peaceful, four-bedroom, three-bath oasis with room for your family to grow.” Using descriptive words that paint a picture for the brain activates the emotional response.

