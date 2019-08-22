By Alex Camelio

Think about emotion rather than logic when you write a headline to a blog or an ad. Speak to the emotional side of the brain. You already know emotion sells homes – if someone falls in love with a house when they walk in the door, they’re more likely to overlook negatives.

Instead of “Come see this four-bedroom three-bath home, 2,500 square feet on a corner lot” – which gives facts that appeal to the logical side of the brain – you could write something like this instead to appeal to the emotional response: “Walk into your new home and out into the lush backyard of this peaceful, four-bedroom, three-bath oasis with room for your family to grow.” Using descriptive words that paint a picture for the brain activates the emotional response.

Watch the video or read the article here.

Alex Camelio
As the CEO of Agent Inner Circle, Alex Camelio focuses on the development and growth of the community. Prior to selling his company to Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies, Alex was the co-founder and president at Barcode Realty. Within the real estate community, he has been recognized internationally as an expert in technology, marketing and entrepreneurship and has presented for various national organizations.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Jas Takhar

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply