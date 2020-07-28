Century 21 A&T Countryside Realty in Saint John, N.B. recently welcomed Mark Sabean as its new recruiting manager. This is an expanded role for the sales rep, who will continue to serve clients throughout the region.

Sabean was born and raised in the Saint John area and been in real estate for 17 years. He is a consistent award winner, most recently receiving the Century 21 Centurion award in 2019. He finished 64th in units overall among C21 sales associates in Canada for 2019, the company says.

He is active in the Chinese community and teaches English to Chinese newcomers as well as studying Mandarin. In 2018, he received the Volunteer of the Year award through Saint John Newcomers Centre. During the past few years, he has assisted people from 13 different countries settle into Saint John and the surrounding areas.

Sabean took a brief hiatus from Century 21 and joined another brand but quickly returned, the company says.

“The grass is not greener on the other side!” Sabean says. “Knowing the value proposition that we offer, I know that experience will help me in my new role.”

“Mark has been a wonderful member of C21 A&T Countryside for more than a decade. He has unparalleled experience in this market and will do a great job recruiting and coaching sales reps in their careers,” say brokerage owners Audrie and Tim Beaulieu in a statement.

Century 21 A&T Countryside Realty has offices across New Brunswick, in Moncton, Sackville, Campbellton, Rothesay, Fredericton, Saint John and St. Andrews. It has more than 30 sales reps.