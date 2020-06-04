PSR Brokerage, a luxury boutique brokerage in downtown Toronto, has hired Mark McLean as associate broker. McLean brings more than 30 years of real estate industry experience to the brokerage.

McLean was the founder/partner and broker of record at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada (Ontario), manager at Bosley Real Estate, and president and broker of record at Property.ca Realty. He has served as president of the Toronto Real Estate Board and director-at-large at the Ontario Real Estate Associate. He is also currently VP of Key Living.

“Mark is someone who I’ve looked up to for years both personally and professionally, and I’m thrilled to have him join the brokerage. Mark raises the bar when it comes to PSR and our future expansion program,” says Adam Stern, president resale, PSR Brokerage.

Since the launch of its custom application, The PSR Virtual Assistant, the brokerage has focused on integrating a traditional and digital hybrid brokerage model.