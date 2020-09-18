The Marius Mitrofan Group has joined Re/Max Prime Properties in Markham, Ont. Marius Mitrofan, who ranked fifth in sales for Keller Williams in Canada, returns to the Re/Max brand where he previously was named to the Re/Max Hall of Fame and won a Lifetime Achievement award.

Asif Khan, broker/owner at Re/Max Prime Properties, says his brokerage is “a natural fit” for Mitrofan.

“We have built a culture at Re/Max Prime Properties that aligns with our agents’ values,” he says. “We have a culture of success, giving back and being better than we were yesterday. Our agents encourage and inspire each other every day. Marius is an outstanding agent and more importantly an amazing person. He fits our culture and makes us better as a whole.”

Khan says that Mitrofan “appreciates the technology, systems and educational elements that Re/Max provides; that combined with Marius’ strategic approach to building an award-winning business will see him thrive and continue to excel.”