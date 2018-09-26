Marcus & Millichap has named Thierry Lessoil regional manager of the firm’s Montreal office. Lessoil has 30 years of commercial real estate investment sales and management experience.

“Thierry’s expertise as an organizational leader and his real estate investment experience and deep knowledge of the greater Montreal region make him a strong fit to support the expansion of our platform in Canada,” says J.D. Parker, Marcus & Millichap senior vice president and Northeastern division manager.

Lessoil, who holds a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from McGill University, most recently served as a managing director with Sun Life Investment Management, where he was responsible for a $600-million commercial real estate portfolio that included office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties in Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax.

Lessoil says Marcus & Millichap’s “expertise across all real estate asset classes will create opportunities for private and institutional investors in our city, which conducts $5 billion in commercial real estate transaction volume annually. I am proud to help launch such a distinguished brand in Montreal and eager to support a seasoned team of commercial real estate professionals in this market.”

On Aug. 31, the company acquired McGill Commercial, an independent regional commercial real estate investment sales firm in Montreal.

“This transaction immediately establishes our presence in Montreal with top producers who share our philosophy of superior client service and culture,” says Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap. “Acquiring McGill is illustrative of our ongoing efforts to actively deploy our capital and deepen our presence across key growth markets such as Canada. McGill is a well-established industry player with an ability to execute across all major product types.”

McGill Commercial’s team specializes in investment sales and commercial real estate services in the greater Montreal region. Mickael Chaput and Michael Dermer, founders of McGill Commercial, along with investment professionals Naomi Faraj, Louis Hoppenheim and Phillipe Marcotte, have all joined Marcus & Millichap in the company’s Montreal office.