Marcus & Millichap acquires Primecorp Commercial Realty

Marcus & Millichap, a brokerage firm based in Calabasas, Calif. that specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, has acquired the assets of Primecorp Commercial Realty, a commercial real estate services firm established in 1998 to provide brokerage services in all product types. Primecorp is based in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que. and covers markets throughout Ontario and Quebec.

Marcus & Millichap now has a presence in every major metropolitan area in Canada, it says.

Primecorp will add 11 producers in Canada including its three co-founders, CEO Aik Aliferis, president Nick Pantieras and COO Sam Firestone.

“The acquisition of Primecorp, our second acquisition in Canada this year, further strengthens our platform while providing entry into a key market,” says Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap. “Primecorp is a well-established company in its respective markets with a similar culture and business model to ours as well as a proven ability to execute transactions across all product types including a major focus in multifamily.”

In a news release, Firestone says, “In our 20 years as Primecorp, our main principles in meeting the needs of our clients have been vision, discipline and execution whether they were large, small, public or private. Marcus & Millichap is a well-known and well-respected brand, with a network that allows us to enhance our vision and take the service we provide our clients to the next level.”