Exit Realty Elite recently opened in Grand Falls, N.B., lead by Marcella Poitras, a long-time top-producing agent who has won some of the highest-level awards in the corporation. “Marcella has earned her stripes consistently, closing over 100 transaction ends annually and carrying more listings as a single agent than many teams,” says Joyce Paron, president – Canada of Exit Realty Corp. International. “She is excited to bring her wealth of experience and knowledge to grow and mentor agents in her office.”

Poitras says, “This opportunity is a dream I have had for some time. The leadership and training at Exit have been instrumental in making this happen. I am focused on the growth of the brokerage.”