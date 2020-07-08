The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has appointed Marc Lacasse as president and Sylvie Blouin as vice-president of its Board of Directors.

Lacasse, from Laval, has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, including eight as a broker. He sat on the Board of Directors of the Greater Montreal Real Estate Board (GMREB) between 2013 and 2018, where he acted as the spokesperson for French-language media. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Société Centris – the technology subsidiary of the QPAREB – since 2016. In addition, Lacasse has served on various advertising committees, including those of the QPAREB and the GMREB. He is beginning a two-year mandate as president of the association.

With 22 years of real estate experience, including nine as an agency owner, Sylvie Blouin was elected to the QPAREB’s board in 2019, where she sat on the Governance and Ethics Committee, the Audit Committee and the Professional Practices Committee. She has also been a member of the Board Of Directors of the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec for the past five years. Prior to that, she was a board member of the GMREB for two years. She is from Montérégie and begins a one-year mandate as vice-president.

“We are very pleased and fortunate to be able to rely on experienced and qualified individuals like Marc Lacasse and Sylvie Blouin at the head of our Board of Directors,” says Julie Saucier, president and CEO of QPAREB. “We know there will continue to be considerable challenges over the next year, but it’s reassuring to see that the QPAREB can count on a strong and experienced Board of Directors to meet these challenges.”

The other members of the QPAREB’s 2020-2021 Board of Directors are: Ginette Beardsell, Montreal; Mathieu Cousineau, Lanaudière; Daniel Dagenais, Montreal; Michèle Fournier, Mauricie; Léonce Gagnon, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean; Antoine Halabi, Laval; Fadi Kaouk, Laval; Éric Léger, Laurentides; Luc Mailloux, Capitale-Nationale; Etienne D. Mellor, Montreal; Renaud Pelletier, Bas-Saint-Laurent; Martin Vaillancourt, Chaudière-Appalaches; and Anouk Vidal, Laurentides.

The QPAREB has more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agency members.