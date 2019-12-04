The Manitoba Government officially proclaimed Realtor Week in November, at the same time as the inaugural national Realtors Care Week. Several special events took place, including the official launch of the Manitoba Tipi Mitawa program. This is a partnership between the Manitoba Real Estate Association and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs. Its purpose is to create stability and help break the cycle of poverty for First Nations families through home ownership.

MREA was also the presenting sponsor of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce Annual Ministers’ Dinner. MREA representatives promoted the ways Realtors contribute to the multi-billion-dollar real estate industry in Manitoba.

MREA members also attended the 2019 Manitoba Realtor Network Symposium, Building on Success. It’s the network’s government relations symposium for Realtors, hosted by MREA. The symposium featured keynote speaker Brad Wall, former premier of Saskatchewan. All three leaders of Manitoba’s official political parties attended and spoke at the event.

In response to Realtors’ advocacy requests, the New Democratic Party offered $1,000 in land transfer tax relief for first-time home buyers and people with disabilities, helping up to 8,000 homebuyers a year.

The Liberal Party’s platform included bringing back PowerSmart programming and offering tax incentives and grants for insulation retrofits to lower energy bills for families and businesses.

The Progressive Conservative Party made a commitment to invest $2 million into home ownership programming, and $25 million annually into energy efficiency retrofit programs for residential and commercial properties. On the tax side, the party committed to removing the PST from home insurance. The party’s biggest commitment is to eventually eliminate education property taxes.

Education financing reform has long been an advocacy priority for the MREA, and the Progressive Conservative Party’s tax elimination commitment will have a significant impact on property owners across the province, says the association.

In support of the MREA Shelter Foundation, the Realtor Care-a-Van travelled through Winnipeg on Friday, stopping at a few brokerages and picking up items and cash donations for shelter organizations. Taking part were Re/Max Executives Realty / Linda van den Broek, Realty Executives First Choice and Re/Max Performance Realty, which has participated every year since the inaugural drive.