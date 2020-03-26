The Manitoba Real Estate Association (MREA) says it is the first real estate association in Canada to implement an external education advisory board. The purpose of the board is “to support the enhancement of real estate education development and delivery in Manitoba, for the benefit of Manitoba real estate registrants, and ultimately for the benefit of the Manitoba public,” says MREA.

The group will provide advice to MREA’s Department of Education on both systemic matters relating to the development and delivery of real estate education, as well as on specific matters that are a priority for review.

“We are excited about working with this group of highly educated and respected academic advisors. The board members’ collective education and experience will help MREA drive continuous improvement to our professional education to enhance the quality, validity and verification of our course offerings,” says Glen Tosh, MREA 2020 president.

Board members include Chris Bell, educational technology specialist for the Centre for Learning and Innovation at Assiniboine Community College; Joan Holmstrom, director of competence at the Manitoba Canadian Centre for Legal Education for the Law Society of Manitoba; Kenneth Molloy, academic program manager in the Professional and Applied Continuing Education (PACE) office at the University of Winnipeg; Rosemary Vogt, an assistant professor in the Redekop School of Business (RSB) at the Canadian Mennonite University (CMU); and Lori Wallace, senior scholar at the Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning at the University of Manitoba.