Exit Realty Matrix recently opened a new office in Hawkesbury, Ont. This is the third office owned by Maggie Tessier, who also has branches in Embrun and Orleans. The Hawkesbury location on the banks of the Ottawa River is a renovated landmark building featuring high-end appointments, an expansive deck and spectacular river views.

A grand opening event was attended by Steve Morris, founder and chairman of Exit Realty Corp. International and Joyce Paron, president of the Canadian Division. Paula Assaly, mayor of Hawkesbury, presided over the official ribbon cutting.

“Our area has been incredibly receptive to Exit’s unique business model, which provides our agents with the opportunity to earn single-level residual income as well as timely and relevant training opportunities,” says Tessier.

“Maggie is one of the most well-respected and well-known associates in the Exit system across North America, says AJ Plant, regional owner of Exit Realty Eastern Ontario. She has been a featured speaker at sales rallies, Exit’s annual international convention and is an Exit Realty Mind-Set trainer in Canada,” says Plant. “We extend our warmest congratulations on her latest accomplishment.”