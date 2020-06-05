Macdonald Realty Victoria is donating a portion of its agents’ monthly office fees to the Victoria Rapid Relief Fund, which is raising money for coronavirus emergency relief in the capital region. The first monthly contribution of $1,200 was delivered to The Victoria Foundation that chairs the fund, with a commitment to continue the monthly donations while Macdonald Realty agents work from home during physical distancing.

“We saw an opportunity to shift the focus and support our community during this critical time,” says Ara Balabanian, managing broker of Macdonald Realty’s Victoria and Sidney offices.

The Victoria Rapid Relief Fund was established to provide funds to local registered charities and qualified entities providing front-line services to vulnerable populations whose staff, volunteers, programs and operations have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Since March 21 it has raised more than $5 million.