Realtors and staff from Macdonald Realty took the plunge for a good cause with a polar bear swim during their annual holiday party. They set out with a $10,000 fundraising goal but surpassed all expectations by raising $25,000 for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

The hospice is B.C.’s pediatric palliative care provider for children with life-threatening illnesses and the families who love them. Their team of physicians, nurses, counsellors, therapists, staff and volunteers provide medical respite care, pain and symptom management, end-of-life care and counselling at no cost for the families who need their assistance.

The volunteer swimmers included Macdonald Realty’s managing broker Bill Dick and Realtors TJ Almodovar, Simon Clayton, Jason Feinstadt, Danny Nikas, Karley Rice, Jesse Shen and Jennifer West. Staff members Aayushi Goyal, Cathy Read and Kylie Waters also took part.

Debbie Butt, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice’s director of communications, marketing and events, also joined the swimmers in the winter water off Kits Beach. Macdonald’s director of agent development Mark Winter, and Eric Poon of Macdonald Commercial rounded out the group.