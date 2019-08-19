Macdonald Realty in Vancouver has partnered with Inside Real Estate to provide the technology platform kvCORE to agents in their corporately owned residential offices.

“Macdonald is excited to give our agents the most powerful lead generation tool on the market,” says Rosey Hudson, vice president of operations. “We have been working with Inside Real Estate as our technology partner since 2016. The innovations and AI capabilities they offer in the new kvCORE platform is a phenomenal advantage for our agents.”

Key features of the platform include a set of lead generation tools, which allow agents to generate leads organically or with built-in paid advertising solutions; highly customizable websites including real-time IDX home search; an AI driven, automated CRM; and “behavioural nurturing” that “delivers unique, relevant and timely content, driving up to 10X higher engagement across both new leads as well as personal sphere of influence contacts,” the company says.

Inside Real Estate is an independently owned real estate software firm that serves more than 200,000 brokerages, agents and teams.