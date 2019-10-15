Independent brokerage Macdonald Realty recently acquired Bay Realty, an award-winning brokerage specializing in the White Rock Peninsula in B.C. The company says this acquisition “further strengthens Macdonald Realty’s position as a brokerage that holds significant luxury market share and demonstrates a commitment to serving the high-end market.”

Founded in 1978, Bay Realty has been the premier real estate brokerage in the White Rock community for nearly 40 years, the company says. With 40 licensed real estate agents, including several top teams, Bay Realty has significant luxury market share in the Fraser Valley and are recent winners of the Highest Sales Achievement per person in the Fraser Valley 26 to 40 agent category. Louise McKnight, part owner of Bay Realty and leader of one of the Fraser Valley’s top-selling teams, Team McKnight, says Macdonald was the best fit for her company and for her future business.

Bay Realty agents will join nearly 100 Macdonald Realty agents at their South Surrey office under managing broker Drew McLean. In addition, Macdonald Commercial and Macdonald Property Management have also recently expanded their Surrey offices.

Dan Scarrow, president of Macdonald Realty says, “We continue to be open to working with great B.C. companies and agents who want to take their business to the next level.”

“We’re really excited about joining a great, local organization like Macdonald Realty,” says McKnight. “Through its affiliations with the global Leading Real Estate Companies of the World network, and corporate presence in Hong Kong and China, Macdonald will give our clients unparalleled market exposure moving forward.”

Geof Glazier, part owner of Bay Realty, says Macdonald has “successfully navigated every business cycle over that time and have continued to grow, without compromising high, professional standards.”