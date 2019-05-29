Macdonald Real Estate Group of Vancouver, the parent company of Macdonald Realty, Macdonald Commercial, Macdonald Property Management and Platinum Project Marketing, recently announced a new program for people looking to get into the real estate business: Macdonald Pre-licensing.

“We offer a fresh approach to pre-licensing courses that will help students successfully pass the B.C. Real Estate Licensing exam,” says company president Dan Scarrow. “With over 75 years in the real estate industry, we know how good preparation leads to good results, and we’re here to make sure the next generation of real estate agents are well-trained, ready to pass their exam and confident about starting their real estate careers.”

The course has been developed by head instructor Tom Garvey, a managing broker with more than 17 years of experience in the real estate industry including the last four with Macdonald Realty. He is a fellow of the Real Estate Institute of Canada, a member and student advisor for the Real Estate Institute of B.C., a real estate course writer for the British Columbia Real Estate Association and the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver and has served as an expert witness in real estate for Supreme Court cases.

“Our students will benefit greatly from the small in-class experience, which allows for tailored support and attention,” says Garvey. “What makes Macdonald Pre-licensing different is the opportunity to learn the materials in an active real estate setting and attend regular sales meetings to really understand the ins and outs of the current market and regulatory conditions that we face.”

The courses will be held in Macdonald Realty’s offices with the June and September courses offered in the Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge locations. Courses typically run twice a week for eight weeks and include a mock exam.

To find out more or to register, click here.