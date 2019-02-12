Macdonald Real Estate Group in Vancouver, parent company of Macdonald Realty, Macdonald Commercial, Macdonald Property Management and Platinum Project Marketing, has appointed Dan Scarrow as president. He replaces Lynn Hsu, who will remain as chairwoman and CEO.

“Dan has demonstrated strong leadership and business acumen, both in our operations in Canada and our successful office in Shanghai, China,” says Hsu. “Many of Dan’s strategic decisions over the past 10 years have been instrumental in getting us to where we are today.”

“I’m excited to continue working with our talented group of managers, staff and agents in what is our 75th anniversary,” says Scarrow. “I will be working hard to help us maintain our status as British Columbia’s premier real estate brokerage and consultancy firm.”

Joining the company in 2006, Scarrow was first a residential salesperson, selling more than $50 million in his first year, and then moving to commercial and earning an Award of Excellence or Sales Achievement Award in each of the following four years. In 2010, he was named VP operations, helping the company expand during that period, the company says. From 2014 to 2018 he was based in Shanghai, opening and running Macdonald’s office there (branded the Canadian Real Estate Investment Centre).

Founded in Vancouver in 1944, Macdonald Realty is B.C.’s largest full-service corporately owned real estate company, with more than 20 offices and 1,000 salespeople and staff. The company has 40 dedicated commercial agents with a head office on Burrard Street and a new Fraser Valley office in South Surrey. Macdonald Property Management currently manages over $5 billion in B.C. properties. Macdonald Platinum Marketing has sold over $2 billion in luxury new construction.