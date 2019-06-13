Lynette Keyowski has resigned as CEO of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB). The board says Keyowski says she left “to pursue other interests that allow me to more freely align my skillset … for all Realtors in Canada.”

Keyowski has a background in economics and not-for-profit association management. She was previously manager of property information services at the Association of Regina Realtors.

“Lynette made significant contributions to this organization and to the broader real estate community during her tenure with us,” says OMREB president Michael Loewen. “We thank her for her outstanding work with us and wish her every possible success in her ongoing endeavours to enhance the profession.”

The board says, “The competition for a new CEO for OMREB is well underway and an announcement of the successful candidate is expected in the weeks ahead.”