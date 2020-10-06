The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) recently awarded $7,500 to five exceptional students. The LSTAR Student Scholarship Awards recognize university or college-bound students who have demonstrated academic excellence, a high level of school and community involvement, maturity, responsibility, initiative and strength of character. Eligible applicants must either be the children, grandchildren or under the legal guardianship of members of LSTAR or members’ staff. Each award recipient receives a $1,500 bursary.

“We congratulate these amazing student leaders on their incredible achievements,” says Blair Campbell, LSTAR president. “They’ve all demonstrated excellence in the classroom and through the ways they give back to their communities. As they pursue the next phase of their academic studies, we wish them much success and happiness.”

The 2020 LSTAR Student Scholarship Award recipients are:

Jett Jarvis, son of LSTAR member Scott Jarvis and Julie Jarvis. A graduate of Lambton Central Collegiate Vocational Institute, Jett is attending McGill University in the Desautels Faculty of Management, majoring in economics and accounting. Jett plans to go to law school upon completion of his undergraduate degree.

Shin Kurokawa, son of LSTAR member Noriko Kurokawa and Yoshiro Kurokawa. A graduate of A.B. Lucas Secondary School, Shin is attending Wilfrid Laurier University in the School of Business Administration, with the goal of becoming an accountant.

Katharine Radcliffe, daughter of LSTAR member Deborah Radcliffe and Vaughan Radcliffe. A graduate of Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, Katharine is attending Western University in the Faculty of Science (Medical Sciences), with the goal of working in healthcare.

Jianing (Bobby) Wu, son of LSTAR member May Yu and Jin Wu. A graduate of A.B. Lucas Secondary School, Bobby is attending the University of Waterloo for his Bachelor of Mathematics, with the goal of becoming a Software Design Manager.

A scholarship of $1,500 was given to a 2019 winner, who decided to take a year off before continuing to a post-secondary institution. He is Tyson George, son of LSTAR member Angee George and Jody George. A graduate of Catholic Central High School, Tyson is attending the Real Estate Essentials Course at Humber College in Toronto, with the goal of becoming a real estate agent.