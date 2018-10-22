The real estate agency Zone has merged with Royal LePage Triomphe in Brossard, Que. Marie-Catherine Jetté, owner of Royal LePage Triomphe, will take over management of the merged agency while the former owner of Zone, Bernard Savard, will continue to act as a broker and special collaborator for the agency. The alliance expands Royal LePage Triomphe’s salesforce to nearly 100 brokers in its Brossard and Saint-Lambert offices.

“I was looking for a succession plan for Zone and our affiliation with the Royal LePage network was the best option,” says Savard, adding that the brokerage’s commercial division was “an important factor since many of our brokers specialize in this area.”

Zone brokers will now work from Royal LePage Triomphe’s Saint-Lambert office.