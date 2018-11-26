CREA has partnered with Lone Wolf Technologies to provide a new version of CREA WEBForms that includes unlimited document storage, forms, MLS integration and agent-level transaction management.

“Our members’ business needs have changed since the creation of CREA WEBForms and they continue to evolve,” says CREA CEO Michael Bourque. “CREA WEBForms needs to adapt to changing needs in a timely fashion, integrate with board and association MLS systems and other third-party tools used by members.”

The partnership will also give real estate professionals “the unique opportunity to manage their entire business in a single system through further upgrades and integrations with Lone Wolf’s other solutions,” says CREA in a news release. Some of these include Authentisign, the company’s eSignature solution, and Broker Edition, which supports broker-level transaction management including integration with Lone Wolf’s back office and accounting solution.

“To say that this is a big deal for Lone Wolf would be an understatement,” says Lone Wolf CEO Patrick Arkeveld. “I truly believe this partnership has the potential to shape the future of real estate in Canada and open up the opportunity for a completely digital real estate experience.”

CREA says the decision to move to a new supplier came after thorough analysis by CREA’s Technology Committee of broker and agent needs. Current third-party integrations including DocuSign, SecureShare, EZSign and NEXONE will continue to be available in CREA WEBForms.