Lone Wolf Technologies recently released Lone Wolf Insights, a “first-of-its-kind solution that uses data science to translate brokerage data into plain language for strategic leaders,” the company says.

It says Insights “aggregates and performs complex calculations on back office data, turning essential information like company dollar, gross commission income (GCI) and year-over-year trends into easily understood visualizations and forecasts.”

Lone Wolf says this is the first of many new offerings to come this year, including a new marketplace for its 1.4 million agent customers, as well as the next version of the company’s back office and accounting solution, brokerWOLF.

“This is a brand-new solution to Lone Wolf, and one that our customers – and the industry at large – have been demanding,” says Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf, in a news release. “Combining artificial intelligence with the power of human intelligence, Insights gives real estate leaders the kind of information they can take immediate action on and provides them much more direct control over their brokerage’s profitability.”

The company says the product was built to provide brokers with an “almost zero learning curve. “While other solutions may offer basic analytical capabilities or simple reporting features, they often require manual aggregation and analysis of data on the part of the broker or their staff, aspects which take considerable time and lower the accuracy of the data itself,” the company says. Insights removes that burden, filtering data and drawing conclusions automatically based on machine-learning algorithms. “With this information at their fingertips, brokers can initiate data-driven conversations to negotiate splits, identify agents who need coaching and target highly productive agents who are crucial to retain. These actions put the power to influence business success back in the broker’s hands,” the company says.

“We worked with a wide range of real estate thought leaders, experts and professionals, and together pinpointed a major blind spot in the industry: Identifying agents who need coaching and understanding what to coach them on,” says Katy Pusch, product director of insights at Lone Wolf.