Lone Wolf Technologies and Real Estate Webmasters (REW) recently partnered to integrate the REW platform and Lone Wolf’s transaction management solutions, TransactionDesk and zipForm Plus.

Brokers and agents using Lone Wolf’s website solutions can now upgrade to REW’s more advanced web solution, the companies say.

“We chose to partner with Real Estate Webmasters for a number of reasons – the quality of their product, the growth of their success, and the reputation of their company primary among them,” says Jack Blaha, CEO of Lone Wolf Technologies. “But we also chose this partnership because it furthers our mission to simplify the entire real estate transaction process. We want to build an unrivaled technology ecosystem for real estate professionals, one that integrates the solutions they use every day and simplifies their workflow from lead to contract to revenue. This partnership is the first of many that will support us in this mission.”

REW offers website, iOS and Android apps, lead generation, search engine optimization and CRM services. As part of the partnership, Lone Wolf will discontinue its current website offering and users will be offered an opportunity to transition to the REW solution.

“We are extremely excited to be able to bring the best-in-class of real estate websites and CRM from Real Estate Webmasters and combine it with the amazing transaction capabilities of Lone Wolf’s products,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of REW. “When you combine where a real estate lead comes from with how much an agent or broker makes from the close of that sale, it is truly chocolate and peanut butter.”

Joe Kazzoun, GM of transaction management at Lone Wolf says, “This is the next step in real estate technology. Real estate has so many different components and this has caused its technology to develop in siloes – until now. We’re bringing all of the industry’s disconnected tools together to make real estate simpler for everyone involved – from the second a lead looks at a listing ’til the day the agents’ commissions are paid out. We’re more than happy to partner with technology leaders to make that happen.”