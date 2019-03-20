The new CREA WEBForms online transaction management platform rolled out in Saskatchewan last week and is coming to Ontario in April, says Lone Wolf Technologies. The platform is launching province by province and is targeted to be fully implemented across Canada by fall of this year.

Lone Wolf’s TransactionDesk is provided as a CREA member benefit.

The platform features agent tools for forms, MLS Systems integration, document storage and transaction management. It gives real estate professionals one system to manage their transactions from start to finish, the company says.

“Real estate has so many tools for transactions that it’s nearly impossible for agents, clients and brokers to manage their deals with any kind of ease or consistency,” says Jack Blaha, CEO of Lone Wolf. “This platform will provide a simple transaction experience for the entire Canadian real estate industry, one that works just as well for agents as it does their home buyers and sellers, brokers and boards.”

CREA WEBForms also comes with add-on features such as eSignature tool Authentisign, and TransactionDesk Broker Edition, a transaction management platform with broker dashboards, broker file review and company-level checklists and templates. It also integrates with brokerWOLF, a back office and accounting solution. The add-ons are available for purchase.