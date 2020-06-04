Lone Wolf Technologies and ShowingTime have formed a strategic partnership to integrate Lone Wolf’s transaction management solutions, zipForm Plus and TransactionDesk, with ShowingTime’s showing management platform. The companies serve more than 1.4 million agents in North America.

Real estate offices and agents will be able to connect their ShowingTime account with their transaction management solution so they can move easily back and forth between the two. The direct connection will help agents manage showings and create transactions in a simpler workflow, improving their clients’ experience and reducing time spent on data entry, the companies say.

Jason Cheverton, vice president of Strategic Channels at Lone Wolf, says, “This integration expands access for offices and agents using Lone Wolf and ShowingTime solutions, and continues our mission for a single access point for agent tools across the board.

“In all, our Marketplace now features integrated solutions and services for front office, showing management, market stats, websites, CRM, moving, home inspections, secure online earnest payments and commission advances.”