St. Thomas, Ont. Realtor Earl Taylor will serve as president of the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) this year. Taylor is the broker/manager of Coldwell Banker at Success Realty in St. Thomas. He has been a member of LSTAR since 1993.

“It’s a very exciting time for the real estate profession and I am thrilled to take on this leadership role,” says Taylor. “The business of real estate continues to evolve and change at a rapid rate, with the ongoing developments in technology and data management. There are a number of projects LSTAR is working on to manage this change, collaborating with business, community and industry partners to enhance the services our Realtor members deliver to consumers across the region and beyond.”

Taylor holds the designations as a Market Value Appraiser – Residential and a Seniors Real Estate Specialist. He serves on the association’s Executive Committee, Governance

Committee and Finance Committee. Taylor is also part of LSTAR’s Audit Committee and Political Affairs Committee.

He is involved with the St. Thomas Christmas Care Drive and the Salvation Army Kettle Drive, taking a lead role in organizing both events for Realtor members, says the board. He is also chair of the St. Thomas Downtown Development Board, a member of the St. Thomas Optimist Club and a retired Boy Scout Leader.