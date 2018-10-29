With the evolving housing market and the legalization of cannabis in Canada, London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) is hosting the London Housing Industry Networking Conference and Trade Show on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the London Convention Centre, to address the regional trends, questions and concerns during this time of economic and social change.

The event will feature a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. 2019 Fall Housing Forecast by Andrew Scott, senior analyst at CMHC, as well as a panel discussion on cannabis moderated by Craig Needles of AM 980 CFPL. The panel will include Orest Katolyk, chief municipal enforcement officer, City of London; Joe Hoffer, legal counsel, Cohen Highley; Lisa Smith, president, London Property Management Association; Chief Chris Herridge, St. Thomas Police Services; Deputy Chief Daryl Longworth, City of London Police Services; and Ashlyn Brown, health promoter, Southwestern Public Health.

The panel will discuss the legalization of cannabis and its implications, followed by an audience question and answer period.