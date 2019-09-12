The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) has awarded $4,500 to three exceptional local students, supporting their post-secondary endeavours.

The LSTAR Student Scholarship Awards recognize university or college-bound students who have demonstrated academic excellence, a high level of school and community involvement, maturity, responsibility, initiative and strength of character. Eligible applicants must either be the children, grandchildren or under the legal guardianship of members of the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors or members’ staff. Each award recipient receives a $1,500 bursary.

The 2019 recipients are:

Ziyan (Angela) Cai, daughter of LSTAR member Yingen Xue and Yanxu Cai – A graduate of Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, Cai will attend the University of Toronto (St. George campus), with the goal of becoming a lawyer.

Paris Liu, daughter of LSTAR member Libo Liu and Li Cai – A graduate of A.B. Lucas Secondary School, Liu will attend McMaster University, to pursue a career as an environmental engineer.

Santiago Solarz-Meyer, son of LSTAR member Peter Meyer and Barbara Meyer – A graduate of Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, Solarz-Meyer will attend Carleton University, with the goal of becoming a civil engineer.

“We congratulate these amazing student leaders on their incredible achievements, both in the classroom and in their communities,” says Earl Taylor, LSTAR president. “As they pursue the next phase of their academic studies, we wish them much success and happiness.”