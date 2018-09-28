The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) announced that $6,000 has been awarded to four outstanding students to support their post-secondary endeavours.

The LSTAR Student Scholarship Awards recognize four university or college-bound students who have demonstrated academic excellence, a high level of school and community involvement, maturity, responsibility, initiative and strength of character.

Eligible applicants must be either the children, grandchildren or under the legal guardianship of LSTAR members or members’ staff. Each award recipient receives a $1,500 bursary.

The 2018 recipients are: