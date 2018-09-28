The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) announced that $6,000 has been awarded to four outstanding students to support their post-secondary endeavours.
The LSTAR Student Scholarship Awards recognize four university or college-bound students who have demonstrated academic excellence, a high level of school and community involvement, maturity, responsibility, initiative and strength of character.
Eligible applicants must be either the children, grandchildren or under the legal guardianship of LSTAR members or members’ staff. Each award recipient receives a $1,500 bursary.
The 2018 recipients are:
- Megan Harris, daughter of Mike Harris and Beate Winter. She is attending Western University to pursue a Bachelor of Medical Sciences degree with the goal of becoming a doctor.
- Alexa Kilbourne, daughter of Hanna Stadler and John Kilbourne. Alexa is attending Western University to pursue her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, before continuing on to medical school with a goal of becoming a pediatric doctor.
- Qianyi (Dollar) Luo, daughter of Grace Li and Shawn Luo. She is attending Western University pursuing a double degree in computer science and HBA from the Ivey Business School.
- Lauren Swigger, daughter of Arnate Swigger and Terry Swigger. Lauren is attending Brock University for Business Communications.