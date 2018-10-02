Living Realty in Toronto has turned its Thanksgiving Food Drive into an annual tradition. The food drive was first held in 2017 and proved to be a great success, raising 1,700 pounds of food and $2,000 for a local food bank.

Donation boxes have been set up at the company’s branch offices in Markham, North Markham, North York, downtown Toronto and Mississauga and staff will be on hand to help people with their donations or answer any questions. All donations will be given to Daily Bread Food Bank. The group has indicated that preferred donations are: baby food and formula; peanut butter; canned fish and meat; canned fruits and vegetables; rice, grains, lentils, beans; dried pasta; pasta sauce; cans of soup and stew; or powdered, canned and tetra pak milk.

The brokerage will donate $1 to the food bank for every pound of food donated.

“We hope to once again be writing a large cheque and so we encourage people to call in at our branch offices with donations,” says broker of record Kelvin Wong. “This is a time of year when we give thanks but it’s also important that we help our local community, so we can all enjoy a happy Thanksgiving.”

Donations to the Living Realty Thanksgiving food drive can be dropped off at any of their branches:

8 Steelcase Rd. W., Markham (Woodbine/Steeles)

735 Markland St, #12 & #13, Markham (Woodbine/Major Mackenzie)

7 Hayden St., Toronto (Yonge/Bloor)

1177 Central Parkway W., Suite 32, Mississauga (Mavis / Burnhamthorpe)

685 Sheppard Ave E., Suite 501. North York (Bayview/Sheppard)

Founded in 1980, Living Realty more than 700 employees, including 600 sales reps.