Living Realty recently announced a festive charity campaign: a Sports Equipment Drive in support of Diabetes Canada.

The drive aims to collect new or gently used personal sports equipment. Donation bins have been placed at each of Living Realty’s five Greater Toronto Area offices to support the drive and encourage donations.

At the end of the campaign, all the equipment collected will be donated to Diabetes Canada, which will raise money from the donations by way of a partnership with Value Village.

Living Realty is seeking donations of gently worn, clean sports clothing; protective equipment such as hockey pads, gloves and helmets; footwear such as soccer cleats and skates; hockey sticks, tennis rackets, baseball bats; and skis and snowboards.

The brokerage asks that donators refrain from bringing in non-personal or large items such as hockey or basketball nets, trampolines, or bicycles.

“In previous years we have collected toys and winter coats for our festive drives. This year we decided to focus on sports equipment because, as a family-run company, we are well aware of the expense involved for families when participating in sports and we want to help make sure that these activities are open to everyone,” says Living Realty broker of record Kelvin Wong.