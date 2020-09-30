Living Realty, based in Markham, Ont., is holding its annual fall fundraiser with the goal of raising $10,000 for the Daily Bread Food Bank.

The brokerage has an annual tradition of holding a food drive in the run-up to Thanksgiving. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions meant that a traditional food drive was not practical. Living Realty decided to move its 2020 charity efforts online and hold a fundraiser on behalf of the Daily Bread food bank.

An online donations page has been set up through Daily Bread. A tax receipt will be issued with a donation of $10 or more. Living Realty is aiming to collect $5,000 in donations and has pledged to match every dollar, up to a maximum of $5,000 – making a grand total of $10,000 the brokerage’s ultimate aim.

“We always like to give back to the community at Thanksgiving time as we know the difference it can make,” says broker of record Kelvin Wong. “This year that is truer than ever as many people in our community have suffered financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns and struggle to put food on the table as a result. That is why we have set a high target for our fundraiser as we feel that those of us who can help should do our part to help our neighbours in need.”