Living Realty, based in Markham, Ont. held a winter coat drive for the New Circles’ GLOW (gently loved outfits to wear) Clothing Bank. The brokerage launched the winter coat drive at the beginning of November and stationed donation boxes at its five branches across the GTA.

The response of employees, agents, visitors and the local community was overwhelming, and the donation boxes were overflowing at all of the company’s branches, Living Realty says in a news release. At the end of the drive, 200 gently-used or new winter coats had been collected.

Staff collected the coats and delivered them to the GLOW Clothing Bank in Toronto, where they will be redistributed to families in need.

“We have held a number of successful charity events but the outcome to the winter coat drive is our most successful campaign yet,” says Living Realty broker of record Kelvin Wong. “The response from our local community, agents and employees was outstanding and we collected more coats than we initially expected.”